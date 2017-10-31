Top Stories
Adam Levine Reveals How He Found Out Gwen Stefani &amp; Blake Shelton Were Dating

Adam Levine Reveals How He Found Out Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Were Dating

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

Tue, 31 October 2017 at 9:37 pm

Gigi Hadid Goes Sexy as Black Cat for Halloween with Zayn Malik as Spider-Man!

Gigi Hadid Goes Sexy as Black Cat for Halloween with Zayn Malik as Spider-Man!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are going as one of Marvels hottest couples for Halloween!

After sharing a super hot video of her 24-year-old musician boyfriend doing pull-ups in a skin-tight Spider-Man costume, the 22-year-old model shared a photo of herself dressed up as villain Black Cat!

“Spidey’s girl HAPPY HALLOWEEN from #FeliciaHardy, The Black Cat xx,” Gigi captioned the below photo of herself in a black latex costumewhile being carried by Zayn as Spider-Man.

In the Spider-Man comics, Felicia Hardy aka Black Cat is one of the superhero’s villains that becomes one of Spider-Man’s love interests.

Spidey's girl 🕷🐾🖤 HAPPY HALLOWEEN from #FeliciaHardy, The Black Cat xx 🎃

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: 2017 Halloween, Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Drake has got some major basketball skills - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez surprised some lucky fans after school - Just Jared Jr
  • Miranda Lambert is engaged...sort of! - TooFab
  • There are some House of Cards spinoffs in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber was all smiles after hanging with Selena Gomez - Just Jared Jr