Gigi Hadid Goes Sexy as Black Cat for Halloween with Zayn Malik as Spider-Man!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are going as one of Marvels hottest couples for Halloween!

After sharing a super hot video of her 24-year-old musician boyfriend doing pull-ups in a skin-tight Spider-Man costume, the 22-year-old model shared a photo of herself dressed up as villain Black Cat!

“Spidey’s girl HAPPY HALLOWEEN from #FeliciaHardy, The Black Cat xx,” Gigi captioned the below photo of herself in a black latex costumewhile being carried by Zayn as Spider-Man.

In the Spider-Man comics, Felicia Hardy aka Black Cat is one of the superhero’s villains that becomes one of Spider-Man’s love interests.