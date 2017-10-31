Halle Berry Dresses as a Spider Witch for Halloween

Halle Berry loves Halloween and she got dressed up as a “spider witch” a day before the big holiday!

The 51-year-old Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram to share photos of her costume.

“Brewing up some trouble 🕷🔮,” she captioned one of the posts.

Halle shared a selfie she snapped at the end of the night. “When Spider Witch becomes Spider B*tch at midnight 🕷🔮,” she captioned the pic.

On Tuesday (October 31), Halle shared a photo of her shirt, which read, “Happy Halloween Witches.”