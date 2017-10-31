Top Stories
Adam Levine Reveals How He Found Out Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Were Dating

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

Tue, 31 October 2017 at 7:24 pm

Halle Berry Dresses as a Spider Witch for Halloween

Halle Berry Dresses as a Spider Witch for Halloween

Halle Berry loves Halloween and she got dressed up as a “spider witch” a day before the big holiday!

The 51-year-old Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram to share photos of her costume.

“Brewing up some trouble 🕷🔮,” she captioned one of the posts.

Halle shared a selfie she snapped at the end of the night. “When Spider Witch becomes Spider B*tch at midnight 🕷🔮,” she captioned the pic.

On Tuesday (October 31), Halle shared a photo of her shirt, which read, “Happy Halloween Witches.”

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

