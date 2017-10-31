Heidi Klum Teases 2017 Halloween Costume on 'Late Night': 'A Lot Of Stuff Being Glued'

Heidi Klum made an appearance on last night’s (October 30) Late Night with Seth Meyers and teased the costume she’ll be wearing at her annual Halloween party this year!

“I like to keep it fun, you know. I usually start planning in June,” the 44-year-old Project Runway host told Seth. “It’s not just going to be just getting dressed easily, I always have a lot of prosthetics done with these amazing people that do this for me.”

“Tomorrow I’m going to be there for six hours gluing all this stuff on,” Heidi teased. “I have a lot of stuff being glued, yeah. Because last year I didn’t do anything, I was me with five clones, which I thought was just a fun idea.”

Heidi has been throwing it back on her social media over the past couple of weeks by showing off all her former Halloween costumes. Be sure to see Heidi‘s Halloween looks over the years if you missed it!



Heidi Klum Has Been Planning Her Halloween Costume Since June

FYI: Heidi is wearing a HANEY’s Amal short sleeve white jersey gown.

Click inside to watch the rest of Heidi Klum’s appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers…



Heidi Klum Reveals Her Dream Guest Judge for Project Runway