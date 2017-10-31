Heidi Klum Transforms Into 'Thriller' Werewolf for Halloween 2017!
Heidi Klum poses with her zombie gang while arriving in costume for her annual Halloween party on Tuesday (October 31) at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge at Moxy Times Square in New York City.
The 44-year-old supermodel completely transformed into the werewolf from Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller” music video.
The 14-minute music video was released back in December 1983 and became a cultural phenomenon.
Heidi took to her Instagram account throughout the day to share videos and photos from the hours-long makeup process. You can see all of the clips below!
