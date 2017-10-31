Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

Tue, 31 October 2017 at 2:10 pm

'House of Cards' Production Suspended Amid Kevin Spacey Allegations

'House of Cards' Production Suspended Amid Kevin Spacey Allegations

In light of the allegations that Kevin Spacey sexually harassed a then-fourteen year old Anthony Rapp, production on House of Cards has been suspended indefinitely.

“MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew,” Netflix and production company MRC said in a statement (via EW).

Spacey released a public apology on Sunday night and he also came out as gay at the same time, which caused outrage on social media.

Yesterday, Netflix announced that House of Cards would be ending with its sixth season, originally set to air next year. The future now remains unclear.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Anthony Rapp, House of Cards, Kevin Spacey, Netflix

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Drake has got some major basketball skills - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez surprised some lucky fans after school - Just Jared Jr
  • Miranda Lambert is engaged...sort of! - TooFab
  • There are some House of Cards spinoffs in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber was all smiles after hanging with Selena Gomez - Just Jared Jr