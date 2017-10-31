'House of Cards' Production Suspended Amid Kevin Spacey Allegations

In light of the allegations that Kevin Spacey sexually harassed a then-fourteen year old Anthony Rapp, production on House of Cards has been suspended indefinitely.

“MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew,” Netflix and production company MRC said in a statement (via EW).

Spacey released a public apology on Sunday night and he also came out as gay at the same time, which caused outrage on social media.

Yesterday, Netflix announced that House of Cards would be ending with its sixth season, originally set to air next year. The future now remains unclear.