Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed Support Her Dad Seth at 'The Long Road Home' Premiere!

Tue, 31 October 2017 at 3:24 pm

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are showing their family support!

The 38-year-old Vampire Diaries actor and the 29-year-old Twilight actress attended the premiere of National Geographic’s The Long Road Home at Royce Hall on October 30 (Monday) in Los Angeles.

The mini-series is about American forces occupying Iraq who are ambushed in a Baghdad neighborhood. Nikki‘s dad Seth Reed did production design for the series, and also joined them to pose for photos on the red carpet.

The couple recently went on a mountain biking trip with Nikki‘s big brother Nathan.
