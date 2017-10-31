Introducing CYN & 10 Fun Facts You Might Not Know About Her! (Exclusive)
It’s time to get familiar with a brand new pop starlet on the rise: CYN!
The 24-year-old singer-songwriter, born Cynthia Nabozny, is the latest artist to join Katy Perry‘s label, UnSub Records. Born into a humble middle-class home in Michigan, outside of Detroit, CYN moved from Chicago to Los Angeles last year where she has spent much of 2017 working hard, writing and recording new material.
CYN recently dropped her new single “Only With You” produced by Felix Snow, which you can stream on Spotify and here, and also exclusively shared 10 Fun Facts with us that you might now know about her:
- 1. I watch slime videos on the Instagram explore page when I can’t sleep at night.
- 2. I have a bachelors degree in Management Information Systems (doesn’t sound very fun but it is a fact).
- 3. In my song, Only With You, the lyric “playing this game of matter & space” was inspired by a book I was reading at the time titled “The Nature of Things” by an ancient Roman philosopher called Lucretius. I’ve recently discovered that this same book was once banned by the catholic church!
- 4. I always sit down, on the floor, in front of a mirror when I’m doing my makeup– can’t be standing! That’s wayyyy too much work at that point!
- 5. I have a fascination with trends in language (like when suddenly everyone is using the same slang words).
- 6. I was an exchange student in Germany when I was 16 years old.
- 7. In my song, Together, the lyric “you be Jerry, I’ll be Dean, bells will ring, ring-a-ling” was originally “you be John, I’ll be Paul, oh-bla-di, oh-bla-da.”
- 8. One day, I’d like to live in a place where there’s a “neighborhood cathedral,” having some kind of very old church on my block sounds very charming to me.
- 9. I’m super crafty; I was way too excited buying a power drill earlier this year.
- 10. I was born exactly (to the date) 9 months after my dad’s birthday… cringe!
CYN – ‘Only With You’ (Pseudo Video)
Click inside for the rest of the fun facts and to listen to her other song “Together”…
Watch the “Together” lyric video below and download the track on iTunes!
CYN – ‘Together’ (Lyric Video)