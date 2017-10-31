Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

Tue, 31 October 2017 at 2:48 pm

Introducing CYN & 10 Fun Facts You Might Not Know About Her! (Exclusive)

It’s time to get familiar with a brand new pop starlet on the rise: CYN!

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter, born Cynthia Nabozny, is the latest artist to join Katy Perry‘s label, UnSub Records. Born into a humble middle-class home in Michigan, outside of Detroit, CYN moved from Chicago to Los Angeles last year where she has spent much of 2017 working hard, writing and recording new material.

CYN recently dropped her new single “Only With You” produced by Felix Snow, which you can stream on Spotify and here, and also exclusively shared 10 Fun Facts with us that you might now know about her:

