Jennifer Lawrence Fronts Dior's Cruise Collection 2018 Campaign!

Jennifer Lawrence stars in the Dior Cruise 2018 collection campaign, and you can see all of the new images right here!

“Dior has always embodied classic femininity…I’m so in love with all of the new bags,” Jennifer said during a video interview with Dior. “It’s a huge honor to work with [photographer Brigitte Lacombe].”

Brigitte shot the campaign, and the new bags were designed by Artistic Director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

“All of the best decisions I have ever made in my life have all been intuition. I think it’s the most important thing in the world to follow your gut,” Jennifer continued.