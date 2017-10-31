Top Stories
Tue, 31 October 2017 at 1:28 am

Jennifer Lawrence Hits the Streets for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Segment

Jennifer Lawrence Hits the Streets for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Segment

Jennifer Lawrence headed to the streets while filming for her upcoming Jimmy Kimmel Live! episode!

The 27-year-old Passengers actress let out a laugh as she interviewed a passerby on Monday (October 30) in Hollywood.

Jennifer was also seen high-fiving someone and stealthily peeking out of the door of the studio.

She rocked a pink velour jacket, brown printed top, blue jeans, and heeled black sandals.

Jennifer will host the show this Thursday – with Kim Kardashian as her guest – as Jimmy‘s son is undergoing heart surgery.

Shaquille O’Neal will host tonight’s episode with Mila Kunis as the guest, Dave Grohl is hosting the Halloween episode with Kristen Bell and Alice Cooper as guests, and Channing Tatum will host on Wednesday with Ellen DeGeneres as the guest.

Jimmy will return to the show next week.

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Backgrid USA
Posted to: Jennifer Lawrence

