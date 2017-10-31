Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Dish on Their First Date & His Sexy First Text!

Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez look picture perfect together on the cover of Vanity Fair‘s December 2017 issue.

Here’s what the couple had to share with the mag:

Jennifer, on their first date: “He was sitting there in his white shirt, very confident and manly, but then he was just so talkative! I think he thought I was going to be this loud person, but I’m not. I just listen. So he’s talking, talking about his plans, about how he had just retired from baseball, about how he saw himself getting married again, all these things you wouldn’t normally talk about on a first date. I don’t know if he thought it was a date. I thought it was a date.”

Alex, on the sext he sent her on their first date: “She told me around the third or fourth inning that she was single…I had to get up and go re-adjust my thoughts. I went to the bathroom and got enough courage to send her a text. [The text read] ‘You look sexy AF.’”

Jennifer, on how they’re so similar: “I understand him in a way that I don’t think anyone else could, and he understands me in a way that no one else could ever,” Lopez said. “In his 20s, he came into big success with the biggest baseball contract [at the time]. I had a No. 1 movie and a No. 1 album and made history. We both had ups and downs and challenges in our 30s, and by our 40s we’d both been through so much. And more importantly than anything, we had both done a lot of work on ourselves. The most impressive thing to me was how he did pick himself up and take that opportunity to make himself a better person. The hardest times prove who you are. That’s what I love and admire the most about Alex. He doesn’t let anything beat him. He just comes back stronger.”

For more from the couple, visit VanityFair.com.