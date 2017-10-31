Top Stories
Tue, 31 October 2017 at 2:47 pm

Jennifer Lopez Talks Ben Affleck & Being 'Eviscerated' By Press Over 'Gigli'

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about a rocky time in her life where she had to overcome adversity and find herself again.

The 48-year-old actress and singer spoke in her Vanity Fair cover story about her 2003 film Gigli, which was a flop. She co-starred in the movie with Ben Affleck who she was engaged to until they broke up in 2004.

“I was eviscerated,” JLo said about the press she received during the movie. “I lost my sense of self, questioned if I belonged in this business, thought maybe I did suck at everything. And my relationship [with Affleck] self-destructed in front of the entire world. It was a two-year thing for me until I picked myself up again.”
