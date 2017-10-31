Jennifer Morrison & Haim 'Make Equality Reality' at 25th Anniversary Gala!

Jennifer Morrison strikes a pose on the red carpet while attending the Equality Now Celebrates 25th Anniversary: Make Equality Reality Gala held at the Gotham Hall on Monday (October 30) in New York City.

The 38-year-old Once Upon a Time actress was joined at the event by performers at the evening Haim – Alana, Danielle and Este Haim - as well as AnnaSophia Robb, Orange Is The New Black‘s Dascha Polanco and Alysia Reiner, Kathy Najimy, Marisa Tomei, Amir Arison and Boardwalk Empire‘s Margot Bingham.

The gala honored Gucci America president and CEO, Susan Chokachi, and CEO of A Breeze of Hope, Brisa De Angulo.

FYI: AnnaSophia is wearing a Max Mara ensemble.