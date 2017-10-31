Jeremy Piven Accused of Sexual Assault by 'Entourage' Guest Actress
Jeremy Piven has been accused of sexual assault by actress and former reality television star Ariane Bellamar, who appeared on an episode of Entourage.
Bellamar wrote a series of tweets on Monday (October 30) in which she wrote #MeToo and told her story about allegedly being cornered by Jeremy in his trailer.
“Hey @jeremypiven! ‘Member when you cornered me in your trailer on the #Entourage set? ‘Member grabbing my boobies on the [couch] without asking??” she tweeted.
Bellamar also says an incident happened with Piven at the Playboy Mansion and that he sent her “abusive, explicit texts.”
Hey @jeremypiven! ‘Member when you cornered me in your trailer on the #Entourage set? ‘Member grabbing my boobies on the 🛋 without asking??
— Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017
‘Member when I tried to leave; you grabbed me by the ass, looked at yourself in the mirror, & said what a ‘beautiful couple’ we made? #MeToo https://t.co/liD7irs0o0
— Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017
Jeremy Piven, on two occasions, cornered me & forcefully fondled my breasts & bum. Once at the mansion & once on set. #MeToo @AriMelber @CNN https://t.co/liD7irs0o0
— Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017
And, don’t try to deny it, sir. @HBO has us on 📼 together, & I’m sure @sprint has electronic back-ups of your abusive, explicit texts.#MeToo https://t.co/liD7irs0o0
— Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017
Happy #Halloween, folks! Dear sexual predators: Try dressing up as something other than a monster this year! You just might like it! #MeToo
— Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 31, 2017
#HAPPYHALLOWEEN! This year I’m going as ‘the hoe that deserved to be sexually assaulted ‘cause she showed her cleavage’! #slutshaming #MeToo pic.twitter.com/z5cpAQHWDd
— Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 31, 2017
Sprint seems to be willing to help me find those explicit text mails you sent to me, @jeremypiven. Enough is ENOUGH with this ‘ish. #MeToo https://t.co/xTzUjJlwbH
— Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 31, 2017