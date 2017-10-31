Jeremy Piven Accused of Sexual Assault by 'Entourage' Guest Actress

Jeremy Piven has been accused of sexual assault by actress and former reality television star Ariane Bellamar, who appeared on an episode of Entourage.

Bellamar wrote a series of tweets on Monday (October 30) in which she wrote #MeToo and told her story about allegedly being cornered by Jeremy in his trailer.

“Hey @jeremypiven! ‘Member when you cornered me in your trailer on the #Entourage set? ‘Member grabbing my boobies on the [couch] without asking??” she tweeted.

Bellamar also says an incident happened with Piven at the Playboy Mansion and that he sent her “abusive, explicit texts.”

