Jeremy Piven Denies Assault Accusations from Ariane Bellamar

Jeremy Piven is responding to the allegations of sexual assault made by reality TV star and former Entourage guest actress Ariane Bellamar.

Bellamar says that she was groped by Piven on two occasions, once on the set of Entourage and once at the Playboy Mansion. She also says that the actor sent her “abusive, explicit texts.”

“I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me. It did not happen,” Piven said in the statement to Deadline. “It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn’t happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard.”

Jeremy is currently starring in the new CBS series Wisdom of the Crowd and the network responding to the allegations, saying, “We are aware of the media reports and are looking into the matter.”