Jessica Simpson Wears a Beard for Her Willie Nelson Costume!

Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson got dressed up as some legendary music artists for Halloween this year!

The 37-year-old singer and fashion designer glued a beard to her face for her Willie Nelson costume while Eric, 38, went as the late singer Waylon Jennings.

Jessica also shared a photo of her full family with her daughter Maxwell in a Belle dress and her son Ace in a cowboy costume.

“Willie, Waylon, Belle and Cowboy Ace #Halloween2017,” Jessica captioned the photo on Instagram. Check them out in the gallery!