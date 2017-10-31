Top Stories
Adam Levine Reveals How He Found Out Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Were Dating

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

Tue, 31 October 2017 at 10:00 pm

Jessica Simpson Wears a Beard for Her Willie Nelson Costume!

Jessica Simpson Wears a Beard for Her Willie Nelson Costume!

Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson got dressed up as some legendary music artists for Halloween this year!

The 37-year-old singer and fashion designer glued a beard to her face for her Willie Nelson costume while Eric, 38, went as the late singer Waylon Jennings.

Jessica also shared a photo of her full family with her daughter Maxwell in a Belle dress and her son Ace in a cowboy costume.

“Willie, Waylon, Belle and Cowboy Ace #Halloween2017,” Jessica captioned the photo on Instagram. Check them out in the gallery!
Posted to: 2017 Halloween, Ace Johnson, Celebrity Babies, Eric Johnson, Jessica Simpson, Maxwell Johnson

