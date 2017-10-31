Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton Is a Dad, Shares Son with Ex Akiko Matsuura

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

Tue, 31 October 2017 at 12:26 pm

Jimmy Fallon Serenades Blake Shelton With 'I'll Name the Dogs' on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Jimmy Fallon Serenades Blake Shelton With 'I'll Name the Dogs' on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Blake Shelton made an appearance on last night’s (October 30) episode on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and got a special treat from the host Jimmy himself!

The 41-year-old country singer and Jimmy, 43, talked about his upcoming 2018 Country Music Freaks Tour, Blake‘s new restaurant and bar, Ole Red, The Voice and more before Jimmy serenaded him with a silly take on his single “I’ll Name the Dogs.”

“I’ll name the dogs,” Jimmy sang with a twang. “I’ll name ‘em Spotty and Rex / I have never had sex.”

Blake and Jimmy also take turns taking a bite of caramel desserts that look like caramel apples without knowing which are cooked and which are raw onions in game of Apple Russian Roulette – Watch more after the cut!


Jimmy Surprises Blake Shelton with a Serenade of “I’ll Name the Dogs”

Click inside to watch the rest of Blake Shelton’s appearance on The Tonight Show…


Caramel Apple Russian Roulette with Blake Shelton
