Jonathan & Drew Scott Dress as Wonder Woman for Halloween!

Dancing With the Stars‘ Drew Scott and his brother Jonathan Scott show off their Wonder Woman costumes while leaving the Live! studio on Tuesday morning (October 31) in New York City.

The Property Brothers stars dressed as two versions of the superhero with Drew taking on the vintage costume and Jonathan wearing Gal Gadot‘s updated version.

Drew and Jonathan were so dedicated to Halloween that they were in costume for their flight from New York to Los Angeles after the morning show appearance!

“What…no one wants to sit with #WonderWoman ? 👻🎃 #Halloween #dressup,” Drew captioned the below selfie from the plane.