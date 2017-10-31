Top Stories
Adam Levine Reveals How He Found Out Gwen Stefani &amp; Blake Shelton Were Dating

Adam Levine Reveals How He Found Out Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Were Dating

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

Tue, 31 October 2017 at 6:58 pm

Jonathan & Drew Scott Dress as Wonder Woman for Halloween!

Jonathan & Drew Scott Dress as Wonder Woman for Halloween!

Dancing With the StarsDrew Scott and his brother Jonathan Scott show off their Wonder Woman costumes while leaving the Live! studio on Tuesday morning (October 31) in New York City.

The Property Brothers stars dressed as two versions of the superhero with Drew taking on the vintage costume and Jonathan wearing Gal Gadot‘s updated version.

Drew and Jonathan were so dedicated to Halloween that they were in costume for their flight from New York to Los Angeles after the morning show appearance!

“What…no one wants to sit with #WonderWoman ? 👻🎃 #Halloween #dressup,” Drew captioned the below selfie from the plane.

A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) on

Just Jared on Facebook
jonathan drew scott dress as wonder woman for halloween 01
jonathan drew scott dress as wonder woman for halloween 02
jonathan drew scott dress as wonder woman for halloween 03
jonathan drew scott dress as wonder woman for halloween 04
jonathan drew scott dress as wonder woman for halloween 05
jonathan drew scott dress as wonder woman for halloween 06
jonathan drew scott dress as wonder woman for halloween 07
jonathan drew scott dress as wonder woman for halloween 08
jonathan drew scott dress as wonder woman for halloween 09
jonathan drew scott dress as wonder woman for halloween 10
jonathan drew scott dress as wonder woman for halloween 11
jonathan drew scott dress as wonder woman for halloween 12
jonathan drew scott dress as wonder woman for halloween 13

Credit: David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution ; Photos: WENN
Posted to: 2017 Halloween, Drew Scott, Jonathan Scott

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Drake has got some major basketball skills - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez surprised some lucky fans after school - Just Jared Jr
  • Miranda Lambert is engaged...sort of! - TooFab
  • There are some House of Cards spinoffs in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber was all smiles after hanging with Selena Gomez - Just Jared Jr