Tue, 31 October 2017 at 6:33 pm

Josh Groban Was Half a Block Away from NYC Truck Attack

Josh Groban Was Half a Block Away from NYC Truck Attack

Josh Groban was just half a block away from the terrorist attack in New York City on Tuesday (October 31) and he recounted the harrowing experience.

At least eight people are dead and dozens are injured after a truck slammed into people on a bike path and crashed into a school bus.

“Oh my god I just heard gun shots and ran with my dog. Downtown. F–k,” Josh wrote in a series of tweets shortly after the attack happened. “I hope everyone’s ok. Was half a block from me, didn’t see it but heard 8-19 quick rounds fired off. Be safe with your kids out there.”

Josh tweeted that he was “shaking” after the attack and that he was supposed to have coffee right on that corner.

Click inside to read all of Josh Groban’s tweets about the attack…

Read all of the tweets below.
Photos: Getty
