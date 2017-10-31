Josh Groban Was Half a Block Away from NYC Truck Attack
Josh Groban was just half a block away from the terrorist attack in New York City on Tuesday (October 31) and he recounted the harrowing experience.
At least eight people are dead and dozens are injured after a truck slammed into people on a bike path and crashed into a school bus.
“Oh my god I just heard gun shots and ran with my dog. Downtown. F–k,” Josh wrote in a series of tweets shortly after the attack happened. “I hope everyone’s ok. Was half a block from me, didn’t see it but heard 8-19 quick rounds fired off. Be safe with your kids out there.”
Josh tweeted that he was “shaking” after the attack and that he was supposed to have coffee right on that corner.
Oh my god I just heard gun shots and ran with my dog. Downtown. Fuck.
I hope everyone’s ok. Was half a block from me, didn’t see it but heard 8-10 quick rounds fired off. Be safe with your kids out there.
I’m shaking. That’s the corner I was supposed to have my coffee but my dog pulled me into the park half a block away 10 min before shooting. https://t.co/AvQeRv7Jha
Once I got far enough away I took this video of the quick response from our amazing NYPD and NYFD pic.twitter.com/v0nwJiqmDw
Devastated for the victims and their families tonight & inspired by the spirit of this city. Sirens and trick or treaters everywhere. 💙🗽
