Tue, 31 October 2017 at 12:52 pm

Josh Hutcherson Wears a Leg Brace While Walking Through LAX

Josh Hutcherson Wears a Leg Brace While Walking Through LAX

Josh Hutcherson is still on the mend!

The 25-year-old actor was spotted wearing a leg brace on his right leg while arriving at LAX on Monday (October 30) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Josh Hutcherson

Josh reportedly hurt his leg while lifting weights weeks ago, and was photographed on crutches in early October.

Despite the injury, he looked like he was in great spirits, strolling through the terminal with a smile.

New episodes of Josh‘s new Hulu series Future Man, in which he plays a janitor by day and a gamer by night, debut on November 14.
Photos: BACKGRID
