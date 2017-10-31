Top Stories
Anthony Rapp Explains Why He Came Forward with Kevin Spacey Story

Anthony Rapp Explains Why He Came Forward with Kevin Spacey Story

Tue, 31 October 2017 at 12:05 am

Justin Bieber Steps Out After Church With Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber Steps Out After Church With Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber was all smiles after attending church with Selena Gomez!

The 23-year-old “Sorry” singer was spotted dining at a restaurant on Sunday (October 29) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

He rocked a white sweatshirt that said “PSNY Pizza,” along with white and grey basketball shorts and red Converse sneakers.

The next day, Justin was seen grabbing take-out from Joan’s on Third and enjoying a hike, People reports.

Exes Justin and Selena have reportedly been hanging out a lot this past week, including breakfast before church and at her house later on in the evening.

While it was announced around the same time that Selena and The Weeknd had called it quits after almost a year together, sources say Justin and Selena are not romantically involved.
Just Jared on Facebook
justin bieber steps out after church with selena gomez2 01
justin bieber steps out after church with selena gomez2 02
justin bieber steps out after church with selena gomez2 03
justin bieber steps out after church with selena gomez2 04
justin bieber steps out after church with selena gomez2 05
justin bieber steps out after church with selena gomez2 06
justin bieber steps out after church with selena gomez2 07
justin bieber steps out after church with selena gomez2 08

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, WENN
Posted to: Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Anna Faris cozies up to new boyfriend Michael Barrett during a romantic date - TMZ
  • Isabela Moner is the cutest Dora the Explorer - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume gets Cher stamp of approval - TooFab
  • Zachary Levi has signed on to star in Shazam! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Yara Shahidi reveals what it's like filming grown-ish - Just Jared Jr