Adam Levine Reveals How He Found Out Gwen Stefani &amp; Blake Shelton Were Dating

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

Tue, 31 October 2017 at 8:39 pm

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Wear 'Toy Story' Costumes for Halloween!

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Wear 'Toy Story' Costumes for Halloween!

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel get into character as Buzz Lightyear and Jessie while dressing up for Halloween!

The superstar couple dressed up like the Toy Story characters with their son Silas going as Woody.

“All geared up and ready for action. Plus I may go hit on that Buzz… #happyhalloween,” Jessica wrote on Instagram. She added, “Clearly Lil Woody is the boss of this Halloween rodeo! Love, Buzz, Jessie and Woody.”

“If you see us in these streets then have your candy ready! Trick-Or-Treat, little homies! —Woody, Jesse, and Buzz,” Justin added.

