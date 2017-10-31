Top Stories
Anthony Rapp Explains Why He Came Forward with Kevin Spacey Story

Anthony Rapp Explains Why He Came Forward with Kevin Spacey Story

Tue, 31 October 2017 at 1:21 am

Kate Bosworth Premieres 'The Long Road Home' in Los Angeles

Kate Bosworth Premieres 'The Long Road Home' in Los Angeles

Kate Bosworth looked absolutely stunning at the premiere of The Long Road Home!

The 34-year-old actress hit the red carpet and did a twirl on Monday night (October 30) at Royce Hall in Los Angeles.

She was also joined by her husband Michael Polish and her co-star Sarah Wayne Callies.

The National Geographic series follows the real life story of American forces occupying Iraq who get ambushed in a Baghdad neighborhood. The events of that day have become known as “Black Sunday.”

FYI: Kate is wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown and Sarah Flint heels.

Just Jared on Facebook
kate bosworth premieres the long road home 01
kate bosworth premieres the long road home 02
kate bosworth premieres the long road home 03
kate bosworth premieres the long road home 04
kate bosworth premieres the long road home 05
kate bosworth premieres the long road home 06
kate bosworth premieres the long road home 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kate Bosworth, Michael Polish, Sarah Wayne Callies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Anna Faris cozies up to new boyfriend Michael Barrett during a romantic date - TMZ
  • Isabela Moner is the cutest Dora the Explorer - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume gets Cher stamp of approval - TooFab
  • Zachary Levi has signed on to star in Shazam! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Yara Shahidi reveals what it's like filming grown-ish - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    bring in the sanitary towels now!!