Kate Bosworth Premieres 'The Long Road Home' in Los Angeles

Kate Bosworth looked absolutely stunning at the premiere of The Long Road Home!

The 34-year-old actress hit the red carpet and did a twirl on Monday night (October 30) at Royce Hall in Los Angeles.

She was also joined by her husband Michael Polish and her co-star Sarah Wayne Callies.

The National Geographic series follows the real life story of American forces occupying Iraq who get ambushed in a Baghdad neighborhood. The events of that day have become known as “Black Sunday.”

FYI: Kate is wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown and Sarah Flint heels.