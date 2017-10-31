Kathy Griffin Is All Smiles at Her Comedy Show in Perth After Posting Video Rant

Kathy Griffin appears to be in great spirits while heading into her latest show!

The comedian was spotted arriving alongside her boyfriend Randy Bick at the Astor Theatre on Tuesday (October 31) in Perth, Australia.

Kathy is in Australia for her Laugh Your Head Off tour, and recently made headlines after posting a 17-minute video called “A Hell of a Story,” in which she tore into Andy Cohen and Harvey Levin and accused them of living “to take women down.”

The video was prompted after Andy pretended not to know Kathy, her boss of a decade, in a clip filmed by paparazzi at the airport.

Kathy wore the same outfit as she was wearing in her video, which has racked up nearly a million views.