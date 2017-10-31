Top Stories
Adam Levine Reveals How He Found Out Gwen Stefani &amp; Blake Shelton Were Dating

Adam Levine Reveals How He Found Out Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Were Dating

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

Tue, 31 October 2017 at 7:49 pm

Kathy Griffin Is All Smiles at Her Comedy Show in Perth After Posting Video Rant

Kathy Griffin Is All Smiles at Her Comedy Show in Perth After Posting Video Rant

Kathy Griffin appears to be in great spirits while heading into her latest show!

The comedian was spotted arriving alongside her boyfriend Randy Bick at the Astor Theatre on Tuesday (October 31) in Perth, Australia.

Kathy is in Australia for her Laugh Your Head Off tour, and recently made headlines after posting a 17-minute video called “A Hell of a Story,” in which she tore into Andy Cohen and Harvey Levin and accused them of living “to take women down.”

The video was prompted after Andy pretended not to know Kathy, her boss of a decade, in a clip filmed by paparazzi at the airport.

Kathy wore the same outfit as she was wearing in her video, which has racked up nearly a million views.
Just Jared on Facebook
kathy griffin perth 01
kathy griffin perth 02
kathy griffin perth 03
kathy griffin perth 04
kathy griffin perth 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Kathy Griffin, Randy Bick

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Drake has got some major basketball skills - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez surprised some lucky fans after school - Just Jared Jr
  • Miranda Lambert is engaged...sort of! - TooFab
  • There are some House of Cards spinoffs in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber was all smiles after hanging with Selena Gomez - Just Jared Jr