Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Dress As Each Other for Halloween!

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest went all out for their annual 2017 Halloween episode on Live! with Kelly and Ryan.

On the show, they dressed in numerous looks including Game of Thrones‘ Daenerys and Jaime, two Handmaids from The Handmaids Tale, Stranger Things characters, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, Miranda Sings fans, Guardians of the Galaxy characters, Wonder Women alongside the Property Brothers, and more!

The highlight of the show was when Kelly and Ryan dressed as each other for the opening segment of the show. You can watch the video of their hilarious interaction as each other below!