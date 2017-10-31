Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

Khloe Kardashian and her beau Tristan Thompson went all out for a Halloween party on Monday (October 30) where they dressed as Game of Thornes‘ Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo.

The 33-year-old pregnant reality star was posting a lot of photos and videos on Snapchat throughout the night, and fans took notice of one video of Tristan with the caption, “That’s Daddy.” See the photo below!

Khloe has been revealed to be pregnant but she has never confirmed the news officially. There are rumors that the pregnant Kardashians – Kylie and Khloe – will announce the news in a big way. It’s rumored that Khloe is expecting a baby boy!