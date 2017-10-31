Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton Is a Dad, Shares Son with Ex Akiko Matsuura

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton Is a Dad, Shares Son with Ex Akiko Matsuura

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

Tue, 31 October 2017 at 8:33 am

Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

Khloe Kardashian and her beau Tristan Thompson went all out for a Halloween party on Monday (October 30) where they dressed as Game of Thornes‘ Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo.

The 33-year-old pregnant reality star was posting a lot of photos and videos on Snapchat throughout the night, and fans took notice of one video of Tristan with the caption, “That’s Daddy.” See the photo below!

Khloe has been revealed to be pregnant but she has never confirmed the news officially. There are rumors that the pregnant Kardashians – Kylie and Khloe – will announce the news in a big way. It’s rumored that Khloe is expecting a baby boy!
Just Jared on Facebook
khloe kardashian tristan thompson thats daddy 01
khloe kardashian tristan thompson thats daddy 02
khloe kardashian tristan thompson thats daddy 03
khloe kardashian tristan thompson thats daddy 04
khloe kardashian tristan thompson thats daddy 05

Photos: Snapchat
Posted to: 2017 Halloween, Khloe Kardashian, Pregnant Celebrities, Tristan Thompson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Drake has got some major basketball skills - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez surprised some lucky fans after school - Just Jared Jr
  • Miranda Lambert is engaged...sort of! - TooFab
  • There are some House of Cards spinoffs in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber was all smiles after hanging with Selena Gomez - Just Jared Jr