Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton Is a Dad, Shares Son with Ex Akiko Matsuura

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

Tue, 31 October 2017 at 12:30 pm

Kourtney Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Shoot Down Karla Kardashian's Pregnancy Rumors - Watch Now!

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner made a surprise appearance on The Ellen Show to shoot down a pregnancy rumor from “Karla Kardashian,” (aka Ellen DeGeneres).

Karla is a recurring character that Ellen has played in the past – the “lesser known Kardashian sister.”

“This season, all the Kardashians are having babies, or what we like to call them, spin-offs,” Karla said. “We all know that Kim is expecting, and everyone is talking about Khloé and Kylie being pregnant, but I have breaking news. I’m not supposed to tell anybody, but I don’t care because I’m a part of the family. Kourtney is pregnant as well!”

Then, Kourtney and Kylie arrived on stage. Kourtney said, “Stop making up rumors about me! I’m not pregnant. Karla, stop trying to make up rumors like you know all of our secrets.”

Ellen replied, “Sorry, I confused you with Kendall [Jenner] ’cause Kendall’s pregnant. I know that for a fact.”
Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
WENN
