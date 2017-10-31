Top Stories
Tue, 31 October 2017 at 10:23 am

Kristen Bell & Justin Hartley Bring Spouses to 'A Bad Moms Christmas' Premiere!

Kristen Bell is all smiles while posing alongside her hubby Dax Shepard at the Los Angeles premiere of her anticipated film A Bad Moms Christmas held at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday (October 30) in Westwood, Calif.

The 37-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Justin Hartley and his wife Chrishell Stause, Kathryn Hahn, Susan Sarandon, Cheryl Hines, Peter Gallagher, Jay Hernandez and his wife Daniella Deutscher, and Kenny G.

Also in attendance was the child stars of the flick Emjay Anthony, Ariana Greenblatt and Oona Laurence, as well as Greer Grammer and Whitney Port, who stepped out to show their support.

A Bad Moms Christmas hits theaters everywhere on Wednesday (November 4)!

FYI: Kristen is wearing a Michael Kors Collection dress with Jennifer Meyer jewels. Susan is wearing an AUDRA ensemble.
