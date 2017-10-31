LFO's Devin Lima Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer Following Tumor Removal

Devin Lima has been diagnosed with stage four adrenal cancer, one week after getting a tumor removed from his adrenal gland.

The 40-year-old LFO singer asked his bandmate, Brad Fischetti, to share the update with fans in a YouTube video posted on Monday (October 30).

“Devin asked me to give you this update without him because, frankly, he’s not feeling very well,” Brad says in the clip. “But, he asked me to send you his love and gratitude for all the love and prayers you’ve sent his way.”

“He’s had a tough recovery,” Brad continued. “He had a few really difficult days in the hospital, but thankfully, he’s home now, resting and healing.”

Brad added that the cancer had invaded Devin’s kidney, which had to be removed. Devin will also undergo chemotherapy and radiation, as well as take long-term medication.

“I wish we had better news to share,” Brad said. “It’s devastating news but at the same time, there’s nobody I know stronger than Devin Lima. No one has a stronger body, mind or soul. If anybody can defeat this, it’s Devin. I know with your prayers and your thoughts and your positive energy coming down his way, there’s no doubt that he will beat it.”

We’re sending all of our good thoughts to Devin and his loved ones during this difficult time.



LFO | Devin’s Surgery | Update 2