Tue, 31 October 2017 at 2:38 am

Liam Payne Suits Up for Pride Of Britain Awards - See the Pics!

Liam Payne looked so dapper at the Pride Of Britain Awards!

The 24-year-old “Bedroom Floor” singer hit the red carpet at the event held at Grosvenor House on Monday (October 30) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liam Payne

He paired his black and white suit with a red and green flower-inspired boutonnière.

Nicole Scherzinger and Prince William were also in attendance. (See photos here.)

ICYMI, see how Liam reacted to Rita Ora doing her best impression of his girlfriend Cheryl Cole!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, WENN
