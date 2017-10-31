Lily Collins to Star Opposite Zac Efron in Ted Bundy Movie

Top Stories
Tue, 31 October 2017 at 1:06 pm

Lily Collins has just landed the role of Ted Bundy’s girlfriend in the upcoming film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile.

Zac Efron has already been announced to play Ted Bundy, the infamous serial killer who admitted to killing over 30 people in the 1970s.

The film will be told in the point of view of Elizabeth (Collins), and will follow a period in Bundy’s life where he hid his murderous ways from her, Deadline reports.

No release date has been set at this time. Stay tuned for more info.

If you don’t know, Lily and Zac were rumored to be a couple several years ago back in 2012/2013.
  • lauren

    will they date for the 4th time to come relate buzz buzz?

  • Neen

    For sure, I remember when I saw the gossip they was dating, the first thing I tought was “omg I need to watch their movies because I heard they are dating”, this makes a lot of sense

  • lauren

    @ok
    zac always looks like he wants to kill hismdlf when he’s with her. so who did she sleep with to get this.

    they “dated” like :3 times

  • OK

    I don’t know if this is a Halloween Trick or treat ?!?
    Have to say it will be “interesting” seeing them act together on the big screen for a change.

  • meme

    this will bomb.