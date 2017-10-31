Lily Collins to Star Opposite Zac Efron in Ted Bundy Movie

Lily Collins has just landed the role of Ted Bundy’s girlfriend in the upcoming film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile.

Zac Efron has already been announced to play Ted Bundy, the infamous serial killer who admitted to killing over 30 people in the 1970s.

The film will be told in the point of view of Elizabeth (Collins), and will follow a period in Bundy’s life where he hid his murderous ways from her, Deadline reports.

No release date has been set at this time. Stay tuned for more info.

If you don’t know, Lily and Zac were rumored to be a couple several years ago back in 2012/2013.