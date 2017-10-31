Lupita Nyong'o & Josh Gad Will Star in Zombie Comedy 'Little Monsters'

Lupita Nyong’o and Josh Gad are joining forces for the upcoming zombie movie Little Monsters!

The 34-year-old Queen of Katwe actress and the 36-year-old Beauty and the Beast actor will begin production on the comedy/horror flick in Sydney, Australia.

Hailing from writer-director Abe Forsythe, the film will also star Down Under actor Alexander England.

Little Monsters follows “Dave (Alexander), a washed-up musician who volunteers to chaperone his nephew’s kindergarten class field trip after taking a shine to the plucky teacher, Miss Caroline (Lupita). Dave’s intentions are complicated by the presence of Teddy McGiggle (Josh) the world’s most famous kids show personality — and competition for Miss Caroline’s affections. One thing none of them bargained for, however, is a sudden zombie outbreak, from which Dave and Miss Caroline must protect the children,” according to Deadline.

Little Monsters will hit theaters in 2019!