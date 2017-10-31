Top Stories
See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

Angelina Jolie Stops For Ice Cream While Halloween Shopping!

Rose McGowan Speaks Out About Arrest Warrant For Drug Charges

Tue, 31 October 2017 at 6:00 am

Lupita Nyong'o & Josh Gad Will Star in Zombie Comedy 'Little Monsters'

Lupita Nyong’o and Josh Gad are joining forces for the upcoming zombie movie Little Monsters!

The 34-year-old Queen of Katwe actress and the 36-year-old Beauty and the Beast actor will begin production on the comedy/horror flick in Sydney, Australia.

Hailing from writer-director Abe Forsythe, the film will also star Down Under actor Alexander England.

Little Monsters follows “Dave (Alexander), a washed-up musician who volunteers to chaperone his nephew’s kindergarten class field trip after taking a shine to the plucky teacher, Miss Caroline (Lupita). Dave’s intentions are complicated by the presence of Teddy McGiggle (Josh) the world’s most famous kids show personality — and competition for Miss Caroline’s affections. One thing none of them bargained for, however, is a sudden zombie outbreak, from which Dave and Miss Caroline must protect the children,” according to Deadline.

Little Monsters will hit theaters in 2019!
