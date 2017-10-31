Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Get Ready to Cheer on Dodgers at Game 6!

Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher are showing off their Dodgers spirit ahead of game six of the World Series!

The 34-year-old A Bad Moms Christmas actress and the 39-year-old The Ranch actor wore Dodgers paraphernalia while stepping out on Tuesday (October 31) in Los Angeles.

Perhaps they are also dressing as Dodgers fans for Halloween?!

Mila is a longtime Dodgers fan and she even took her dad to one of the World Series games last week. Make sure to go see her in A Bad Moms Christmas, in theaters on Wednesday.