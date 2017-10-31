Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Wave the Dodgers Flag at World Series Game 6!

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher stand on top of the Dodgers dugout and wave the team’s flag before game six of the 2017 World Series on Tuesday (October 31) in Los Angeles.

The married couple showed off their Dodgers pride while wearing t-shirts and hats with the team’s logo. The Dodgers tweeted out photos of the couple and wrote, “#WorldSeries relationship goals.”

Earlier in the day, the couple sported their Dodgers swag while stepping out.

Mila‘s new movie A Bad Moms Christmas will be hitting theaters on Wednesday and it’s expected to be a big hit at the box office.