Top Stories
Adam Levine Reveals How He Found Out Gwen Stefani &amp; Blake Shelton Were Dating

Adam Levine Reveals How He Found Out Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Were Dating

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

Tue, 31 October 2017 at 10:27 pm

Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Wave the Dodgers Flag at World Series Game 6!

Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Wave the Dodgers Flag at World Series Game 6!

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher stand on top of the Dodgers dugout and wave the team’s flag before game six of the 2017 World Series on Tuesday (October 31) in Los Angeles.

The married couple showed off their Dodgers pride while wearing t-shirts and hats with the team’s logo. The Dodgers tweeted out photos of the couple and wrote, “#WorldSeries relationship goals.”

Earlier in the day, the couple sported their Dodgers swag while stepping out.

Mila‘s new movie A Bad Moms Christmas will be hitting theaters on Wednesday and it’s expected to be a big hit at the box office.
Just Jared on Facebook
mila kunis ashton kutcher wave dodgers flag 01
mila kunis ashton kutcher wave dodgers flag 02
mila kunis ashton kutcher wave dodgers flag 03
mila kunis ashton kutcher wave dodgers flag 04
mila kunis ashton kutcher wave dodgers flag 05
mila kunis ashton kutcher wave dodgers flag 06
mila kunis ashton kutcher wave dodgers flag 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Sports

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Drake has got some major basketball skills - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez surprised some lucky fans after school - Just Jared Jr
  • Miranda Lambert is engaged...sort of! - TooFab
  • There are some House of Cards spinoffs in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber was all smiles after hanging with Selena Gomez - Just Jared Jr