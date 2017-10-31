Mila Kunis Reveals Daughter Wyatt Has 'No Clue' What She Does for a Living

Mila Kunis is picture perfect as she strikes a pose at the Los Angeles premiere of her anticipated film A Bad Moms Christmas held at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday (October 30) in Westwood, Calif.

That same day, the 34-year-old actress visited Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the flick and revealed during the episode that her 3-year-old daughter Wyatt Isabelle is unfamiliar with her mother’s movie career.

“My daughter has no clue what I do for a living,” Mila told guest host Shaquille O’Neal, adding that Wyatt thinks “mommy gets hair and makeup for a living” because she only visits the hair and makeup trailers on sets.

“There are billboards everywhere in L.A. right now and she says ‘That’s silly, why is mommy wearing a Santa hat?’,” Mila recalled. I was like ‘I don’t know’, I don’t even know how to explain to her what I do for a living. I don’t know when she’s going to see any of my movies because none of them are okay. I clearly don’t make movies for children.”



‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Guest Host Shaq Interviews Mila Kunis

