Millie Bobby Brown Opens Up About Being a Kid in the Spotlight

Millie Bobby Brown graces the cover of the latest issue of Variety, out now.

Here’s what the 13-year-old Stranger Things actress had to say:

On her first kiss being on-screen: “It was a strange experience. Having 250 people looking at you kissing someone is like, ‘Whoa!’ [Finn Wolfhard] says I wasn’t [his first kiss], but I definitely think I was. I think he was just trying to be cool.”

On being a kid in the spotlight: “To live in the moment and to make mistakes is a big part of being a person. I’m still just a kid. I’m 13, and making mistakes is OK…I don’t like showing off my skin. If I’m in a photo shoot and they’re like, Can you wear a crop top? I’m like, No. No, not yet. When that day comes I’m going to be, like, 18.”

On her co-stars: “I know the true boys, and they know the true me. We like to be as private as we can.”

For more from Millie, head to Variety.com.