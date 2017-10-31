Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka Win Halloween Again as an Awesomely Freaky Circus Family!

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and their kids Harper and Gideon seriously know how to slay every Halloween!

Just as they’ve done for the past several years, the family once again served up an incredible themed costume for Halloween 2017 – this time, they took us to the circus!

“Hurry, hurry! Step right up and behold the Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities! #happyhalloween @dbelicious,” Neil wrote on his Instagram.

Check out the awesome family costume below, and scroll through David‘s Instagram post further down for outtakes!