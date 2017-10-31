Top Stories
Adam Levine Reveals How He Found Out Gwen Stefani &amp; Blake Shelton Were Dating

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

Tue, 31 October 2017 at 9:21 pm

Nicole Scherzinger Looks So Sexy as Cleopatra for Halloween

Nicole Scherzinger Looks So Sexy as Cleopatra for Halloween

Nicole Scherzinger makes a super sexy Cleopatra while heading into the Jonathan Ross Halloween Party on Tuesday night (October 31) in London, England.

The 39-year-old entertainer, who is currently a judge on The X Factor UK, looked like a golden goddess in the outfit. Her dress was almost ripped off when a security guard accidentally stepped on it!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole took to her Instagram account to share a snap of her intricate eye makeup. Check out the image below!
