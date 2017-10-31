Nicole Scherzinger Looks So Sexy as Cleopatra for Halloween

Nicole Scherzinger makes a super sexy Cleopatra while heading into the Jonathan Ross Halloween Party on Tuesday night (October 31) in London, England.

The 39-year-old entertainer, who is currently a judge on The X Factor UK, looked like a golden goddess in the outfit. Her dress was almost ripped off when a security guard accidentally stepped on it!

Nicole took to her Instagram account to share a snap of her intricate eye makeup. Check out the image below!