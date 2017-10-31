Paris Hilton & Kim Petras Dish on 'I Don't Want It At All' Video, Music, Fragrances & Fashion! (Exclusive Interview)

Unless you’re buying, Kim Petras doesn’t want it at all!

The 25-year-old German rising pop superstar made a super splashy, flashy statement on Monday (October 30) with the Charlotte Rutherford-directed, designer clothing-filled music video for her infectious single “I Don’t Want It At All” – featuring a stunning cameo by the socialite supreme herself, Paris Hilton.

KIM: Thanks so much for being in the video, you were awesome on it. It was pretty good, but then you made it A+. You recently wore the bow dress from the video. How was that? I definitely struggled with it, and you looked graceful.

PARIS: Thank you. When they showed me all the looks, I saw that and was like ‘I have to rock that…that’s sick.’ It was really hard to walk through crowds of people and to go on the runway. It was so big, but it looked so dope, so it was totally worth it. I can’t imagine wearing it to a party or a club…

You’d beat people in the face and knock their drinks out of their hand.

Exactly. It was pretty epic.

The Paris shrine in the video…I have it now, and I’m in the beginning process of recreating it in the back of my closet, so I’m really glad that I got to keep it.

Yes! I love that. I thought it was cute.

I’m going to put the perfumes on there. The back of my closet is going to be dedicated to you.

It was great, because all the pictures in the shrine…the director took all of those photos. It’s cool to have all of her work in there, too. How did you meet Charlotte, the director?

I met her because I liked her stuff on Instagram…I got in touch with the stylist she works with a lot, and they’re just like best friends, and they love the song. She just hit me up about the song.

So dope. She’s so talented.

She’s amazing. She was actually the one who brought up ‘Oh my God, what if we have Paris in that?’ I was like ‘You think we can do that?’ She was like ‘Hell yeah, hopefully!’ She asked you and it all worked out, so…all thanks to Charlotte!

So happy! I love the song so much. I’m, like, obsessed. I listen to the song on repeat, I listen to it like a hundred times…it’s so good, it’s so fun, just dancing and getting dressed to it. It’s like the best getting ready for a party song ever.

What are your music plans? Do you want me to write any of it?

I would love that! I Was going to ask you that, actually. I’ve literally been recording my album for so long. It’s been years, and I’ve released like four singles. It’s just been so hard with traveling to finish it. And with my label and everything…as soon as I finish, it’ll be out, and I definitely wanna do some music with you because that’ll be really fun.

Also, I love your fragrance Rose Rush.

I’m glad you like it. Isn’t it pretty?

How long does it take to make a perfume?

I’ve been doing this for almost fourteen years, and Rose Rush is my 23rd fragrance. It usually takes a month or two. I’ll go to the factory and pick out my favorite scents and design the bottle and the name and the campaign and everything, and then my new one – my 24th, it’s called Platinum Rush – it’s silver platinum, it looks so good. Really happy with how it turned out, and the scent is so sexy, so I’m really looking forward to that one. I’ll send it to you!

Our little dance scenes are super cute and super fun.

I felt so cheesy, I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m so shy.’ It’s easy to dance when you’re like at a club dancing, but when you’re standing in front of everyone, I felt so shy.

It’s your iconic Paris Hilton dance, it’s perfect!

Thank you. I don’t know, it reminds me of a movie where they see the girls dancing – totally reminds me of it. And then you hug me, so sweet.

It feels like an ’80s movie, like some Breakfast Club like s–t.

David LaChappelle vibes. So, so beautiful. I love the styling, too, like all the Jeremy Scott.

The stuff I got to pull…I had no idea you get to rent stuff for videos, so that was like so perfect. I loved every single outfit.

They were perfect. Really, really pulled it well. I loved it. I loved the scenes with the guys, too. They’re all, like, working out.

Yeah, they killed it. One’s like flashing me with a towel.

So good. When is the album done?

There’s like five more songs to go. Pretty soon. I’m dedicating the end of this year to that, just trying to get those produced. We have like nine finished and ready to go. I’m going to release it single by single.

That’s the way to do it now.

I can’t wait to hang out again soon. Let’s definitely head to the studio.

Hell yeah, let’s go.

Kim‘s two new singles, “Hills (feat. Baby E)” and “Hillside Boys” are also out now.