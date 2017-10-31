Paris Hilton Stars in Kim Petras' 'I Don’t Want It At All' Music Vid - Watch Now!

Kim Petras just dropped her first music video and Paris Hilton stars in it!

The 25-year-old German star teamed up with Paris for the vid her super catchy debut single “I Don’t Want It All.”

In the video, Kim idolizes Paris, who magically appears when all of Kim‘s sugar daddies fall through.

Kim is Dr. Luke‘s latest protege and is managed by Britney Spears‘ manager Larry Rudolph.

She made headlines around the world nearly a decade ago when she became the youngest person to receive gender reassignment surgery at the age of 16.

Check out the entire music video below…