Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton Is a Dad, Shares Son with Ex Akiko Matsuura

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

Tue, 31 October 2017 at 9:24 am

Pregnant Kate Middleton Does First Solo Appearance Since Pregnancy Announcement

Pregnant Kate Middleton Does First Solo Appearance Since Pregnancy Announcement

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) pays a visit to the Lawn Tennis Association at National Tennis Centre on Tuesday (October 31) in London, England.

The 35-year-old pregnant royal has been a patron of the Lawn Tennis Association since last December!

Duchess Kate has not made too many appearances since announcing her third pregnancy last month, as she had been battling a severe form of morning sickness.

Be sure to find out when the third royal baby is due!

FYI: The Duchess is wearing Monreal London track pants and Nike sneakers.
