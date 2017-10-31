Pregnant Kate Middleton Does First Solo Appearance Since Pregnancy Announcement

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) pays a visit to the Lawn Tennis Association at National Tennis Centre on Tuesday (October 31) in London, England.

The 35-year-old pregnant royal has been a patron of the Lawn Tennis Association since last December!

Duchess Kate has not made too many appearances since announcing her third pregnancy last month, as she had been battling a severe form of morning sickness.

FYI: The Duchess is wearing Monreal London track pants and Nike sneakers.