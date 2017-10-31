Rami Malek Wins Halloween with Edward Scissorhands Costume

Rami Malek looks totally unrecognizable while in costume and makeup for his Edward Scissorhands look on Tuesday (October 31) in London, England.

The 36-year-old Mr. Robot actor was joined by a mystery girl while attending the Jonathan Ross Halloween Party.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rami Malek

Rami has been in the U.K. while working on the upcoming Freddie Mercury biopic. Make sure to see photos of him looking just like the late singer on set last month.

