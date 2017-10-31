Top Stories
Tue, 31 October 2017 at 11:40 pm

Rami Malek Wins Halloween with Edward Scissorhands Costume

Rami Malek Wins Halloween with Edward Scissorhands Costume

Rami Malek looks totally unrecognizable while in costume and makeup for his Edward Scissorhands look on Tuesday (October 31) in London, England.

The 36-year-old Mr. Robot actor was joined by a mystery girl while attending the Jonathan Ross Halloween Party.

Rami has been in the U.K. while working on the upcoming Freddie Mercury biopic. Make sure to see photos of him looking just like the late singer on set last month.

Photos: BackGrid USA
  • Michiru

    Love it, that’s a great costume.