Robin Roberts, Michael Strahanon & 'GMA' Hosts Turn Into Superheroes for Halloween!

The hosts of Good Morning America truly came to the rescue for Halloween in New York City this morning (October 31)!

The hosts decided to channel their inner superheroes with a super-powered Halloween extravaganza with Robin Roberts as Wonder Woman, Michael Strahan as Thor, George Stephanopoulos as Clark Kent, Amy Robach as Spider-Man, Lara Spencer as Black Widow, Ginger Zee as baby Groot and Rob Marciano as Lego Batman.

Avengers star Mark Ruffalo, Wyclef Jean and the stars of Stranger Things 2 also brought spooktacular fun on Halloween – Watch in full below!