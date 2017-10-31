Rose McGowan Speaks Out About Arrest Warrant For Drug Charges

Rose McGowan is speaking out after it was revealed there is a warrant out for her arrest.

The 44-year-old actress is under investigation for felony possession of a controlled substance, according to THR.

Rose reportedly left behind belongings on a United Flight arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport back in January.

Police say the items tested positive for narcotics and Rose is wanted to appear in a Virginia court.

“Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of HORSES**T,” Rose wrote on her Twitter account.

Rose has recently been one of the leading voices against sexual harassment in Hollywood and revealed she was raped by Harvey Weinstein.