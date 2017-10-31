Ryen Reynolds Lets Us In on a 'Deadpool' Secret That 'Everybody Knows' for Halloween!

A young trick-or-treater’s mom reached out to Ryan Reynolds on Twitter to ask how on earth her son is supposed to use the restroom in his Deadpool Halloween costume.

In true Ryan fashion, he had an amazing reply on his Twitter account.

“My son is ready for Halloween @VancityReynolds. No idea how he is supposed to use the washroom. Any tips Ryan?!!,” the fan wrote to Ryan, to which he responded, “Everybody knows the Deadpool suit is also a toilet. Get it together.”