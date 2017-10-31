Top Stories
Adam Levine Reveals How He Found Out Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Were Dating

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

Tue, 31 October 2017 at 10:35 pm

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Stay Close During Lunch Date in Beverly Hills

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Stay Close During Lunch Date in Beverly Hills

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie both rock shades as they leave lunch at Il Pastaio restaurant on Tuesday afternoon (October 31) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 34-year-old reality star looked cool in an oversized hoodie and jeans while his 19-year-old girlfriend showed off her toned tummy in a crop-top hoodie.

The couple seen to be inseparable these days since it was reported back in September that they were dating.

Earlier this month, Scott and Sofia flaunted some major PDA as they vacationed in Mexico.
