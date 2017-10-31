Selena Gomez Gets Honest About Her Battle With Lupus, Her Kidney Transplant & Her Faith

Selena Gomez is opening up about her battle with lupus, depression, her recent kidney transplant from longtime friend Francia Raísa and her life today in a new Today interview published on Tuesday (October 31).

“I went away to a facility. I took some time off. I needed to get my mind right, be healthy…I removed myself from everyone in my life,” Selena admitted.

“What I believe is that it does happen for a reason,” Selena said of her lupus diagnosis. “I think a huge part of my discernment and my honesty and my truth has been because I’ve had a relationship with God.”

“I don’t want people to think it’s a sad thing that I went through this with Francia or with anything in my life,” she said. “I think all of the stuff that I went through made me and defined everything that I am right now. It’s a really beautiful thing and I have to remind myself of that. It’s not a negative experience.”

Watch the full interview below.