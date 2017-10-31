Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

Tue, 31 October 2017

Selena Gomez Gets Honest About Her Battle With Lupus, Her Kidney Transplant & Her Faith

Selena Gomez is opening up about her battle with lupus, depression, her recent kidney transplant from longtime friend Francia Raísa and her life today in a new Today interview published on Tuesday (October 31).

“I went away to a facility. I took some time off. I needed to get my mind right, be healthy…I removed myself from everyone in my life,” Selena admitted.

“What I believe is that it does happen for a reason,” Selena said of her lupus diagnosis. “I think a huge part of my discernment and my honesty and my truth has been because I’ve had a relationship with God.”

“I don’t want people to think it’s a sad thing that I went through this with Francia or with anything in my life,” she said. “I think all of the stuff that I went through made me and defined everything that I am right now. It’s a really beautiful thing and I have to remind myself of that. It’s not a negative experience.”

Watch the full interview below.
