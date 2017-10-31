Selena Gomez Goes for Halloween Afternon Bike Ride

Selena Gomez wears a vintage wind-breaker while going for a bike ride with a friend on Tuesday afternoon (October 31) in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old singer went for a bike ride the day before as well and she stopped by a local school where she surprised the young kids there.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

Selena is newly single after recently breaking up with her boyfriend of 10 months, The Weeknd. She has been spotted spending time with her ex Justin Bieber throughout the last week.