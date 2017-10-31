Serena Williams Dresses Daughter Alexis Up as Batman for Halloween!

Serena Williams is celebrating her first Halloween as a mom!

The 36-year-old tennis star took to Instagram on Tuesday (October 31) to share an adorable photo of her daughter Alexis Olympia in her costume for Halloween!

“When you realize you’re the hero Gotham needs,” Serena captioned the below photo of Alexis wearing a Batman shirt while riding in a Batman toy car.

Serena and fiance Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian welcomed their daughter back in September.

See the super cute photo of Alexis below!