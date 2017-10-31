Top Stories
Adam Levine Reveals How He Found Out Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Were Dating

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

How Is The Weeknd Doing After Split From Selena Gomez?

Tue, 31 October 2017 at 11:42 pm

Serena Williams Dresses Daughter Alexis Up as Batman for Halloween!

Serena Williams Dresses Daughter Alexis Up as Batman for Halloween!

Serena Williams is celebrating her first Halloween as a mom!

The 36-year-old tennis star took to Instagram on Tuesday (October 31) to share an adorable photo of her daughter Alexis Olympia in her costume for Halloween!

“When you realize you’re the hero Gotham needs,” Serena captioned the below photo of Alexis wearing a Batman shirt while riding in a Batman toy car.

Serena and fiance Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian welcomed their daughter back in September.

See the super cute photo of Alexis below!

When you realize you’re the hero Gotham needs.

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

