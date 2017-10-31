Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy with Halloween Pic!

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton Is a Dad, Shares Son with Ex Akiko Matsuura

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton Is a Dad, Shares Son with Ex Akiko Matsuura

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

See What All The Celebs Are Wearing For Halloween!

Tue, 31 October 2017 at 11:45 am

Teresa Giudice Slams Sofia Vergara After Photo Opp

Teresa Giudice Slams Sofia Vergara After Photo Opp
  • Teresa Giudice said she thought Sofia Vergara would be nice because she’s an immigrant and it was all caught on camera – TMZ
  • Is Fifth Harmony breaking up!? – Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow killed her Halloween costume – Lainey Gossip
  • Ellen DeGeneres pokes fun at all the Kardashian pregnancies – TooFab
  • We still need answers to these Stranger Things questions – MTV
  • You probably didn’t know these 13 things about Hocus PocusPopsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Newsies, Sofia Vergara, teresa guidice

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Drake has got some major basketball skills - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez surprised some lucky fans after school - Just Jared Jr
  • Miranda Lambert is engaged...sort of! - TooFab
  • There are some House of Cards spinoffs in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber was all smiles after hanging with Selena Gomez - Just Jared Jr