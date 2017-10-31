Teresa Giudice Slams Sofia Vergara After Photo Opp

Eliza Taylor Shows Off New Sleek & Short Hair at 'Thumper'... Eliza Taylor goes for a classic look at the premiere of her new film, Thumper, held at the Egyptian...

Darci Lynne Farmer & Angelica Hale Are Ready For 'AGT'... Darci Lynne Farmer and Angelica Hale share a cute hug after arriving in Las Vegas for the upcoming...