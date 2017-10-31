Tue, 31 October 2017 at 11:45 am
Teresa Giudice Slams Sofia Vergara After Photo Opp
- Teresa Giudice said she thought Sofia Vergara would be nice because she’s an immigrant and it was all caught on camera – TMZ
- Is Fifth Harmony breaking up!? – Just Jared Jr
- Gwyneth Paltrow killed her Halloween costume – Lainey Gossip
- Ellen DeGeneres pokes fun at all the Kardashian pregnancies – TooFab
- We still need answers to these Stranger Things questions – MTV
- You probably didn’t know these 13 things about Hocus Pocus – Popsugar
