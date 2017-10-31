Top Stories
Tue, 31 October 2017 at 4:59 pm

The 'Stranger Things' Kids Promote Season Two on 'Good Morning America' & 'Build Series'!

The 'Stranger Things' Kids Promote Season Two on 'Good Morning America' & 'Build Series'!

Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Millie Bobby Brown are bringing the Upside Down to Good Morning America!

The Stranger Things co-stars all appeared on the Tuesday morning (October 31) episode to discuss the show’s highly anticipated second season, which just debuted on Netflix.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Millie Bobby Brown

In addition, Millie went to Build Series to talk about the show’s new season and her role as Eleven. She also dished on dressing up with Noah Schnapp and the story behind her very first kiss with Finn Wolfhard for the show!

Watch all the clips below!
Credit: Paula Lobo, Roger Wong / Mike Pont; Photos: ABC, INSTARimages.com / BUILD Series
Posted to: Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Stranger Things

