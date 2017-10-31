The 'Stranger Things' Kids Promote Season Two on 'Good Morning America' & 'Build Series'!

Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Millie Bobby Brown are bringing the Upside Down to Good Morning America!

The Stranger Things co-stars all appeared on the Tuesday morning (October 31) episode to discuss the show’s highly anticipated second season, which just debuted on Netflix.

In addition, Millie went to Build Series to talk about the show’s new season and her role as Eleven. She also dished on dressing up with Noah Schnapp and the story behind her very first kiss with Finn Wolfhard for the show!

